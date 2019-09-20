{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

SATURDAY

Football — Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph, Ameche Field, 1 p.m.

Boys soccer — Case at Sauk Prairie quadrangular, 10 a.m.; Prairie at Kenosha Bradford, 1 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Case, Catholic Central at Pewaukee Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Horlick, Park at Wauwatosa West Invitational, 8 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Beloit Memorial Invitational, Beloit College, 9 a.m.; St. Catherine’s at Watertown Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Horlick, Park, Union Grove, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Horlick Tournament, 9 a.m.

Cross country — Horlick, Burlington, Union Grove, St. Catherine’s at Angel Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9 a.m.

Girls golf — Case, Park at Appleton West Terror Invitational, Winagamie G.C., 8:30 a.m.

Girls swimming — Case at Port Washington Invitational, diving 8 a.m., swimming 1 p.m.; Horlick, Park at Kenosha Bradford Invitational, at Kenosha Tremper, swimming competition, 11:30 a.m.; Burlington Co-op at Fort Atkinson Invitational, 10 a.m.

Girls tennis — Burlington at Mukwonago quadrangular, 7:30 a.m.; Union Grove at Germantown Invitational, 8 a.m.; Prairie at Kohler quadrangular, 9 a.m.

