HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.
TUESDAY
Boys soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Franklin; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Fort Atkinson at Burlington; Waterford at Whitewater, 6:45 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Elkhorn.
Boys volleyball — Wilmot at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Cross country — Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph Invitational, UW-Parkside, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf — Horlick at Park, Johnson Park G.C., 2 p.m.
Girls tennis (4 p.m.) — Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s, Lockwood Park; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie.
Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Franklin; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Elkhorn at Waterford; Catholic Central at Walworth Big Foot triangular, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys soccer — Union Grove at Case, 4:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Case at Franklin; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail.
Girls golf (3:30 p.m.) — Elkhorn at Burlington, Browns Lake G.C.; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L.; Waterford at Westosha Central, Brighton Dale Links
