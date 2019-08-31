{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.

TUESDAY

Boys soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Franklin; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Fort Atkinson at Burlington; Waterford at Whitewater, 6:45 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Elkhorn.

Boys volleyball — Wilmot at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Cross country — Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph Invitational, UW-Parkside, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Horlick at Park, Johnson Park G.C., 2 p.m.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Girls tennis (4 p.m.) — Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s, Lockwood Park; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Franklin; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Elkhorn at Waterford; Catholic Central at Walworth Big Foot triangular, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — Union Grove at Case, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Case at Franklin; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail.

Girls golf (3:30 p.m.) — Elkhorn at Burlington, Browns Lake G.C.; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L.; Waterford at Westosha Central, Brighton Dale Links

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments