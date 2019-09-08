{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Monday

Girls volleyball — University School of Milwaukee at Prairie, 6 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s, Prairie at Racine County Invitational, Meadowbrook C.C., 9 a.m.

