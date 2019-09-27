{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

SATURDAY

Football — St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran, Horlick Field, 11:30 a.m.

Boys soccer — St. Catherine’s at Kimberly quadrangular, 10 a.m.

Girls volleyball — Horlick, Park, Prairie at Park Invitational, 9 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Lynn LaPorte Sprawl, West Bend East and Milwaukee Sting Center, 9 a.m.; St. Catherine’s at Lake Country Lutheran Tournament, Hartland, 8:30 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Park, Union Grove at Kenosha Indian Trail Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Burlington, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Shorewood Tournament, 8 a.m.

Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park at Muskego Invitational, Lake Denoon M.S., 10:20 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Prairie at Kettle Moraine Invitational, Naga-Waukee Park, 8 a.m.

Girls tennis — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, Lake Geneva Badger, final rounds, 8 a.m.; Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Metro Classic Conference Tournament, Prairie, 9 a.m.

Swimming — Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan Invitational, Milwaukee South H.S., 1 p.m.

