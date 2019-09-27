HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
SATURDAY
Football — St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran, Horlick Field, 11:30 a.m.
Boys soccer — St. Catherine’s at Kimberly quadrangular, 10 a.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Girls volleyball — Horlick, Park, Prairie at Park Invitational, 9 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Lynn LaPorte Sprawl, West Bend East and Milwaukee Sting Center, 9 a.m.; St. Catherine’s at Lake Country Lutheran Tournament, Hartland, 8:30 a.m.
Boys volleyball — Park, Union Grove at Kenosha Indian Trail Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Burlington, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Shorewood Tournament, 8 a.m.
Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park at Muskego Invitational, Lake Denoon M.S., 10:20 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Prairie at Kettle Moraine Invitational, Naga-Waukee Park, 8 a.m.
Girls tennis — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, Lake Geneva Badger, final rounds, 8 a.m.; Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Metro Classic Conference Tournament, Prairie, 9 a.m.
Swimming — Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan Invitational, Milwaukee South H.S., 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.