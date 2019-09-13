HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
SATURDAY
Boys soccer — Horlick at Sheboygan North Invitational, 9 a.m.; Stoughton at Burlington, noon; Wauwatosa East at Union Grove, noon; Waterford at Baraboo Invitational, Woodside Sports Complex, Wisconsin Dells, 9 a.m.
Boys volleyball — Horlick at Wauwatosa East Invitational, 9 a.m.; Park at Waukesha South Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park, Racine Lutheran at Rocket Invitational, Grant Park, South Milwaukee, 10:50 a.m.
Football — St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, Saint Francis H.S., 2 p.m.
Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park, Union Grove, Waterford, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Brian Schroeder Memorial Invitational, Wanaki G.C., Menomonee Falls, noon; Union Grove, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Janesville Parker Invitational, Riverside G.C., 8 a.m.
Girls swimming — Horlick at South Milwaukee Invitational, noon.
Girls tennis — Case at Nicolet Invitational, Glendale, 9 a.m.; Horlick at Waukesha South quadrangular, 8 a.m.
Girls volleyball — Park at Shorewood Invitational, 8 a.m.; Burlington at West Allis Hale Invitational, 9 a.m.; Waterford, Catholic Central at DeForest Invitational, 9 a.m.; St. Catherine’s at Cudahy Invitational, 9 a.m.
