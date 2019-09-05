{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.

FRIDAY

Boys soccer — PRAIRIE QUADRANGULAR: Horlick vs. Wauwatosa West, 5 p.m.; Prairie vs. Sturgeon Bay, 7 p.m.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Cross county — Union Grove at West Allis Central Invitational, McCarty Park, 4:40 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Homestead Invitational, Tendick Park, Saukville, 5:20 p.m.

Football (7 p.m.) — Case at Franklin; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Westosha Central at Burlington; Waterford at Union Grove; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran.

Girls tennis — Union Grove, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther Invitational, 2:30 p.m.; Waterford at Waukesha South Invitational, 1 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Lisle (Ill.) Benet Academy at Catholic Central, 6:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments