HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.
FRIDAY
Boys soccer — PRAIRIE QUADRANGULAR: Horlick vs. Wauwatosa West, 5 p.m.; Prairie vs. Sturgeon Bay, 7 p.m.
Cross county — Union Grove at West Allis Central Invitational, McCarty Park, 4:40 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Homestead Invitational, Tendick Park, Saukville, 5:20 p.m.
Football (7 p.m.) — Case at Franklin; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Westosha Central at Burlington; Waterford at Union Grove; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran.
Girls tennis — Union Grove, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther Invitational, 2:30 p.m.; Waterford at Waukesha South Invitational, 1 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Lisle (Ill.) Benet Academy at Catholic Central, 6:30 p.m.
