{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

SUNDAY

No events scheduled.

MONDAY

Football — Oak Creek at Case, Hammes Field, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer — Wauwatosa West at Prairie, 7 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Girls volleyball — Horlick, Park, Prairie, Brown Deer, Milwaukee Rufus King, Wilmot at Park Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m. Park at Oak Creek; Waterford at Burlington; Union Grove at Elkhorn.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Park at Oak Creek; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien; Waterford at Wilmot; Catholic Central at Prairie; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s.

Boys volleyball — Union Grove at Park, 6:30 p.m.

Girls swimming (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford, diving; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, diving; Park at Oak Creek, diving; Burlington Co-op at Jefferson/Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis (4 p.m.) — Waukesha South at Burlington; Union Grove at Kenosha Tremper; Brookfield Acadmey at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments