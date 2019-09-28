HIGH SCHOOLS
SUNDAY
No events scheduled.
MONDAY
Football — Oak Creek at Case, Hammes Field, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer — Wauwatosa West at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Horlick, Park, Prairie, Brown Deer, Milwaukee Rufus King, Wilmot at Park Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Boys soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m. Park at Oak Creek; Waterford at Burlington; Union Grove at Elkhorn.
Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Park at Oak Creek; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien; Waterford at Wilmot; Catholic Central at Prairie; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s.
Boys volleyball — Union Grove at Park, 6:30 p.m.
Girls swimming (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford, diving; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, diving; Park at Oak Creek, diving; Burlington Co-op at Jefferson/Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis (4 p.m.) — Waukesha South at Burlington; Union Grove at Kenosha Tremper; Brookfield Acadmey at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran.
