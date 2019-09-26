{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Oak Creek at Case, Hammes Field; Horlick at Park, Horlick Field; Burlington at Delavan-Darien; Wilmot at Union Grove; Waterford at Elkhorn; Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther.

Boys soccer — Milwaukee South at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4 p.m.; Lake County Lutheran at Prairie, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Kimberly Invitational, 5 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Lynn LaPorte Sprawl, West Bend East and Milwaukee Sting Center, 5 p.m.

Cross country — St. Catherine’s at St. Catherine’s quadrangular, Johnson Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Hartford Invitational, Washington County G.C., 8 a.m.

