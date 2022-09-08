 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Sept. 9

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Friday

Football (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford, 5:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Franklin; Union Grove at Waterford; Burlington at Westosha Central; Catholic Central at Whitefish Bay Dominican; Brookfield Academy at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers.

Boys soccer — Shoreland Lutheran at Burlington, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha Christian Life, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Waterford at JustAgame Invitational, Wisconsin Dells, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Racine County Invitational, Burlington H.S., 3:30 p.m.

 

