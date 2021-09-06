Calendar for Sept. 8

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
WEDNESDAYBoys soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph, Anderson Park, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Franklin; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie.
Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick; Park at Franklin.
Girls golf — Prairie at Franklin Invitational, Tuckaway C.C., 8 a.m.; Westosha Central at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — Union Grove at Kenosha Bradford, Bullen M.S., 4 p.m.
THURSDAYBoys soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Wilmot at Burlington; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central; Greendale Martin Luther at Prairie; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s; Racine Lutheran at Living Word Lutheran, Jackson, 6:45 p.m.; Case at Muskego, 7 p.m.
Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — St. Catherine’s/Prairie/Lutheran at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central; Greendale Martin Luther at Prairie; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s; Racine Lutheran at Liviing Word Lutheran, Jackson, 6:45 p.m.
Cross country — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Relays, Wilmot, 4 p.m.; Catholic Central at Whitnall Invitational, Hales Corners Park, 4 p.m.
Girls golf — Union Grove at Waterford, Rivermoor G.C., 3:30 p.m.
Girls swimming — Park vs. Case, at Park, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek vs. Horlick, at Oak Creek, 4:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Burlington Co-op, Wellness Center, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — Case at Kenosha Bradford, 4 p.m.; Horlick at Franklin, Village Club, 4 p.m.; Oak Creek vs. Park, at Case, 4 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Prairie, 4 p.m.; Catholic Central at Whitefish Bay Dominican, McKinley Park, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.
FRIDAYFootball (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick, Horlick Field (Homecoming); Park at Franklin; Westosha Central at Burlington; Waterford at Union Grove; Racine Lutheran at Brookfield Academy; Lake Country Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park.
Boys soccer — Waterford at Baraboo Invitational, Woodside Sports Complex, Wisconsin Dells, 3 p.m.; Milwaukee Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Bristol Oaks C.C., 1:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — Union Grove, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Martin Luther Invitational, Greendale, 2:30 p.m.