Calendar for Sept. 8

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAYBoys soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph, Anderson Park, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Franklin; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick; Park at Franklin.

Girls golf — Prairie at Franklin Invitational, Tuckaway C.C., 8 a.m.; Westosha Central at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Union Grove at Kenosha Bradford, Bullen M.S., 4 p.m.

THURSDAYBoys soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Wilmot at Burlington; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central; Greendale Martin Luther at Prairie; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s; Racine Lutheran at Living Word Lutheran, Jackson, 6:45 p.m.; Case at Muskego, 7 p.m.