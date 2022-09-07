 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Sept. 8

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Thursday

Boys soccer — Union Grove at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Waterford at East Troy, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Milwaukee Pulaski triangular, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Waterford; Greendale Martin Lutheran at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran at Prairie; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Burlington at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central, St. Catherine’s H.S.; Union Grove at Wilmot; Waterford at Westosha Central.

Cross country — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Relays, Lake Geneva Badger, girls’ race 4:35 p.m., boys’ race 5:45 p.m.; Catholic Central at Whitnall Invitational, Hales Corners Park, 4 p.m.; Prairie at Ozaukee Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s hosts Metro Reunion Invitational, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., 1:30 p.m.; Burlington at Westosha Central, Brighton Dale Links, 3:30 p.m. Wilmot at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 3:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford, Rivermoor G.C., 3:30 p.m.

Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op at Jefferson/Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis (4 p.m. unless noted) — Case vs. Park, at Horlick; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford; Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s, Lockwood Park; Waterford at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 4:15 p.m.

 

