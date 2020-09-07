Calendar for Sept. 8

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
TuesdayGirls golf — Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, Browns Lake G.C., 3:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, Rivermoor G.C., 3:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Brookfield Central Invitational, University Ridge G.C., Verona, 1 p.m.; Prairie at Franklin Invitational, Tuckaway C.C., 8:30 a.m.
Girls tennis — Union Grove at Whitnall, 4 p.m.; University School of Milwaukee at Prairie, 4 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!