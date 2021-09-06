Calendar for Sept. 7

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.
Tuesday
Boys soccer — Kenosha Tremper at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Elkhorn, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick; Park at Franklin; Burlington at Union Grove; Elkhorn at Waterford; SWCHA at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Boys volleyball — Union Grove at Case, 6:30 p.m.
Girls golf — Wilmot at Burlington, Browns Lake G.C., 3:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Waterford, Rivermoor G.C., 3:30 p.m.