Calendar for Sept. 7

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — Oak Creek at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Bradford, 6:30 p.m.; Prairie at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.; Park at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Oak Creek at Horlick; Park at Franklin.

Girls golf — Waterford at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Case at Franklin, Village Club, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — Union Grove at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Waterford at East Troy, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Milwaukee Pulaski triangular, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Waterford; Greendale Martin Lutheran at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran at Prairie; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Burlington at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central, St. Catherine’s H.S.; Union Grove at Wilmot; Waterford at Westosha Central.

Cross country — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Relays, Lake Geneva Badger, girls’ race 4:35 p.m., boys’ race 5:45 p.m.; Catholic Central at Whitnall Invitational, Hales Corners Park, 4 p.m.; Prairie at Ozaukee Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s hosts Metro Reunion Invitational, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., 1:30 p.m.; Burlington at Westosha Central, Brighton Dale Links, 3:30 p.m. Wilmot at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 3:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford, Rivermoor G.C., 3:30 p.m.

Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op at Jefferson/Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis (4 p.m. unless noted) — Case vs. Park, at Horlick; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford; Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s, Lockwood Park; Waterford at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 4:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford, 5:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Franklin; Union Grove at Waterford; Burlington at Westosha Central; Catholic Central at Whitefish Bay Dominican; Brookfield Academy at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers.

Boys soccer — Shoreland Lutheran at Burlington, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha Christian Life, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Waterford at JustAgame Invitational, Wisconsin Dells, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Racine County Invitational, Burlington H.S., 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — Case, Union Grove, Seymour at Waupun, 8:45 a.m.; Horlick at Sheboygan North Tournament, Horace Mann M.S., 10:15 a.m.; Franklin at Prairie, noon.

Girls volleyball — Prairie at Kettle Moraine Invitational, Wales, 8 a.m.; Union Grove at Kettle Moraine Lutheran Invitational, Jackson, 8:30 a.m.; St. Catherine’s at Cudahy Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Case at Antioch (Ill.) Invitational, 9 a.m.; Burlington at West Allis Hale Invitational, 9 a.m.; Waterford at Just A Game Invitational, Wisconsin Dells, 9 a.m.; Catholic Central at DeForest Invitational, 9 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Williams Bay Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Horlick, Burlington, Union Grove at Waukesha North Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park, Racine Lutheran at Rocket Invitational, Grant Park G.C., girls’ race 10:50 a.m., boys’ race 11:30 a.m.

Girls golf — Prairie at Middleton Invitational, Pleasant View G.C., 9:30 a.m.

Girls swimming — St. Catherine’s/Prairie at Elkhorn Invitational, 10 a.m.; Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Relays, Racine Unified Aquatic Center (Case H.S.), 1:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Racine County Invitational, Burlington H.S., 8:30 a.m.