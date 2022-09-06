 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for Sept. 7

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — Oak Creek at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Bradford, 6:30 p.m.; Prairie at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.; Park at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Oak Creek at Horlick; Park at Franklin.

Girls golf — Waterford at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Case at Franklin, Village Club, 4 p.m.

People are also reading…

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — Union Grove at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Waterford at East Troy, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Milwaukee Pulaski triangular, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Waterford; Greendale Martin Lutheran at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran at Prairie; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Burlington at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central, St. Catherine’s H.S.; Union Grove at Wilmot; Waterford at Westosha Central.

Cross country — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Relays, Lake Geneva Badger, girls’ race 4:35 p.m., boys’ race 5:45 p.m.; Catholic Central at Whitnall Invitational, Hales Corners Park, 4 p.m.; Prairie at Ozaukee Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s hosts Metro Reunion Invitational, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., 1:30 p.m.; Burlington at Westosha Central, Brighton Dale Links, 3:30 p.m. Wilmot at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 3:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford, Rivermoor G.C., 3:30 p.m.

Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op at Jefferson/Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis (4 p.m. unless noted) — Case vs. Park, at Horlick; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford; Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s, Lockwood Park; Waterford at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 4:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford, 5:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Franklin; Union Grove at Waterford; Burlington at Westosha Central; Catholic Central at Whitefish Bay Dominican; Brookfield Academy at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers.

Boys soccer — Shoreland Lutheran at Burlington, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha Christian Life, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Waterford at JustAgame Invitational, Wisconsin Dells, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Racine County Invitational, Burlington H.S., 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — Case, Union Grove, Seymour at Waupun, 8:45 a.m.; Horlick at Sheboygan North Tournament, Horace Mann M.S., 10:15 a.m.; Franklin at Prairie, noon.

Girls volleyball — Prairie at Kettle Moraine Invitational, Wales, 8 a.m.; Union Grove at Kettle Moraine Lutheran Invitational, Jackson, 8:30 a.m.; St. Catherine’s at Cudahy Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Case at Antioch (Ill.) Invitational, 9 a.m.; Burlington at West Allis Hale Invitational, 9 a.m.; Waterford at Just A Game Invitational, Wisconsin Dells, 9 a.m.; Catholic Central at DeForest Invitational, 9 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Williams Bay Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Horlick, Burlington, Union Grove at Waukesha North Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park, Racine Lutheran at Rocket Invitational, Grant Park G.C., girls’ race 10:50 a.m., boys’ race 11:30 a.m.

Girls golf — Prairie at Middleton Invitational, Pleasant View G.C., 9:30 a.m.

Girls swimming — St. Catherine’s/Prairie at Elkhorn Invitational, 10 a.m.; Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Relays, Racine Unified Aquatic Center (Case H.S.), 1:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Racine County Invitational, Burlington H.S., 8:30 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On The Air for Sept. 6

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News