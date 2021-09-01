Calendar for Sept. 4

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.
SATURDAY
Boys soccer — Waterford at Big Foot/Williams Bay Tournament, Walworth, 9 a.m.; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Memorial Tournament, Waukesha South H.S., third-place match 11 a.m., championship match 1 p.m.; PRAIRIE QUADRANGULAR: Kenosha Tremper vs. Sturgeon Bay, 10 a.m.; Prairie vs. Horlick, noon.
Girls volleyball — Case at New Berlin West Invitational, 8 a.m.;
Cross country — Burlington, Prairie at Blackshirt Invitational, Minooka Park, Waukesha, 9 a.m.; Case, Horlick, Union Grove, Waterford at Rebel Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9:10 a.m.
Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op at Shorewood Invitational, 9 a.m.