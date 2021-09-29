 Skip to main content
Calendar for Sept. 30
Calendar for Sept. 30

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Thursday

Boys soccer — Burlington at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Elkhorn, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Case at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, 6:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Mukwonago, 7 p.m.; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Park at Kenosha Tremper, 5 p.m.; Burlington at Greenfield, 6:30 p.m.

Cross country — Waterford at Mukwonago Invitational, 4 p.m.; Union Grove, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Prairie Invitational, H.F. Johnson Park, 4 p.m.

Girls golf — Waterford at WIAA Div. 1 Oconomowoc Regional, Watertown C.C., 9 a.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Horlick H.S., 8 a.m.

