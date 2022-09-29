 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for Sept. 30

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Oak Creek; Franklin at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field; Beloit Memorial at Burlington (Homecoming); Union Grove at Wilmot; Elkhorn at Waterford (Homecoming); Catholic Central vs. Kenosha Christian Life, at Jaskwhich Stadium (Indian Trail H.S.); Racine Lutheran at Randolph; Lake Country Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park.

Boys soccer — University School of Milwaukee at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Tenor, Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, 5 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Girls swimming — Racine Unified hosts Racine Diving Invitational, Racine Unified Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar for Sept. 23

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

On The Air for Sept. 22

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

On The Air for Sept. 29

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News