Calendar for Sept. 30

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Oak Creek; Franklin at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field; Beloit Memorial at Burlington (Homecoming); Union Grove at Wilmot; Elkhorn at Waterford (Homecoming); Catholic Central vs. Kenosha Christian Life, at Jaskwhich Stadium (Indian Trail H.S.); Racine Lutheran at Randolph; Lake Country Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park.

Boys soccer — University School of Milwaukee at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Tenor, Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, 5 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Girls swimming — Racine Unified hosts Racine Diving Invitational, Racine Unified Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.