Calendar for Sept. 30

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
WEDNESDAY
Boys soccer — Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
Girls golf — WIAA DIVISION 1 REGIONALS: Burlington at Kettle Moraine Regional, Naga-Waukee G.C., Pewaukee, 9 a.m.; Union Grove, Waterford at Waukesha Regional, Broadlands G.C., North Prairie, 9 a.m.; WIAA DIVISION 2 REGIONAL: Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Catholic Memorial Regional, Broadlands G.C., North Prairie, 9 a.m.
THURSDAY
Boys soccer — Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 6:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Boys volleyball — Westosha Central at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Cross country — Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran at Prairie Invitational, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., 4 p.m.
Girls golf — WIAA DIVISION 1 REGIONAL: Case, Horlick, Park at Case Regional, Ives Grove G.L. (White/Blue), 9:30 a.m.
Girls swimming — Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Burlington Co-op, Burlington Wellness Center, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, singles matches, Oak Creek, 9 a.m.; Union Grove at Mukwonago, 4 p.m.
