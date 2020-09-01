 Skip to main content
Calendar for Sept. 3
Calendar for Sept. 3

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

THURSDAY

Cross country — Catholic Central, St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central quadrangular, Case Eagle Park, Rochester, 4:15 p.m.

Girls golf — Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger, Geneva National G.C., 3:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at Waterford Rivermoor G.C., 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central, 4 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, Meadowbrook C.C., 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Cross country — Union Grove at Wilmot, 4 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Sheboygan Lutheran Invitational, 5 p.m.

Girls golf — Cedarburg at Prairie, Meadowbrook C.C., 9 a.m.

