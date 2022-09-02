Calendar for Sept. 3

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Saturday

Boys soccer — Waterford at Walworth Big Foot Tournament, 8 a.m.; PRAIRIE QUADRANGULAR: Kenosha Tremper vs. Sturgeon Bay, 10 a.m.; Horlick vs. Prairie, noon; CATHOLIC MEMORIAL QUADRANGULAR (At Waukesha South): St. Catherine’s vs. Catholic Memorial or SWCHA, third-place match, 11 a.m., championship match, 1 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Case at New Berlin West Invitational, 8 a.m.; Prairie at Mukwonago Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Horlick at Spartan Invitational, Brookfield East, 8:30 a.m.

Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park, Waterford at Rebel Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9 a.m.; Burlington, Prairie at Waukesha South Invitational, Minooka Park, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op at Shorewood Invitational, 8 a.m.

Girls tennis — Brookfield Academy, New Berlin Eisenhower, Westosha Central at Prairie, 9 a.m.