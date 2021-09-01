Calendar for Sept. 3

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Oak Creek at Horlick, Horlick Field; Westosha Central at Union Grove; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger; Brookfield Academy at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran at Wisconsin Lutheran, Wisconsin Lutheran College; St. Catherine’s at University School of Milwaukee.

Boys soccer — Salam at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Memorial Tournament, Waukesha South H.S., semifinals, 4:30 p.m.; PRAIRIE QUADRANGULAR: Prairie vs. Kenosha Tremper, 5 p.m.; Horlick vs. Sturgeon Bay, 7 p.m.

Cross country — Union Grove at West Allis Central Invitational, McCarty Park, 4:10 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Sheboygan Lutheran Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY