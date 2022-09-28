Calendar for Sept. 29

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — Milwaukee Hamilton at Horlick, Levonian Field, 5 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Case, Pritchard Park, 7 p.m.; Union Grove at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Mukwonago at Union Grove; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph; Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s; Waterford at Janesville Craig, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Case at Oak Creek, 6:30 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Tremper, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Cross country — Union Grove, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s at Prairie Invitational, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., 4 p.m.; Waterford at Mukwonago Invitational, 4 p.m.

Girls golf — Burlington, Union Grove at Division 1 WIAA Union Grove Regional, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 9 a.m.; Prairie at WIAA Division 2 Prairie Regional, Meadowbrook C.C., 9 a.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Kenosha Tremper, 8 a.m.