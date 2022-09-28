 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for Sept. 29

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — Milwaukee Hamilton at Horlick, Levonian Field, 5 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Case, Pritchard Park, 7 p.m.; Union Grove at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Mukwonago at Union Grove; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph; Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s; Waterford at Janesville Craig, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Case at Oak Creek, 6:30 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Tremper, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Cross country — Union Grove, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s at Prairie Invitational, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., 4 p.m.; Waterford at Mukwonago Invitational, 4 p.m.

Girls golf — Burlington, Union Grove at Division 1 WIAA Union Grove Regional, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 9 a.m.; Prairie at WIAA Division 2 Prairie Regional, Meadowbrook C.C., 9 a.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Kenosha Tremper, 8 a.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On The Air for Sept. 22

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Calendar for Sept. 23

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News