Calendar for Sept. 29
HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

TUESDAY

Boys soccer — Elkhorn at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 7 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Westosha Central at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove vs. St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, at Union Grove (old gym), 6:30 p.m.

Cross country — Park vs. St. Catherine’s, Lockwood Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, doubles matches, Oak Creek, 9 a.m.; University School of Milwaukee at Prairie, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf — WIAA DIVISION 1 REGIONALS: Burlington at Kettle Moraine Regional, Naga-Waukee G.C., Pewaukee, 9 a.m.; Union Grove, Waterford at Waukesha Regional, Broadlands G.C., North Prairie, 9 a.m.; WIAA DIVISION 2 REGIONAL: Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Catholic Memorial Regional, Broadlands G.C., North Prairie, 9 a.m.

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 6:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Westosha Central at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Cross country — Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran at Prairie Invitational, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., 4 p.m.

Girls golf — WIAA DIVISION 1 REGIONAL: Case, Horlick, Park at Case Regional, Ives Grove G.L. (White/Blue), 9:30 a.m.

Girls swimming — Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Burlington Co-op, Burlington Wellness Center, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, singles matches, Oak Creek, 9 a.m.; Union Grove at Mukwonago, 4 p.m.

