Calendar for Sept. 28
Calendar for Sept. 28

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Boys soccer — Case at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field, 6:30 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Tremper; Elkhorn at Burlington; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central; St. Catherine’s at Prairie; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Cross country — Park vs. St. Catherine’s, Lockwood Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming — Case at Kenosha Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Horlick at Park, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op at Jefferson/Cambridge, Jefferson H.S., 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Westosha Central at Prairie, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — Prairie at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Case at Horlick, 6:30 p.m.; Burlington at Mukwonago, 7 p.m.

Girls golf — WIAA REGIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Case, Horlick, Park at Franklin Regional, Muskego Lakes C.C., 8:30 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove at Union Grove Regional, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 9:30 a.m. DIVISION 2 — Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Little Chute Invitational, Mid Vallee G.C., De Pere, 9 a.m.

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — Burlington at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Elkhorn, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Case at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, 6:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Mukwonago, 7 p.m.; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Park at Kenosha Tremper, 5 p.m.; Burlington at Greenfield, 6:30 p.m.

Cross country — Waterford at Mukwonago Invitational, 4 p.m.; Union Grove, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Prairie Invitational, H.F. Johnson Park, 4 p.m.

Girls golf — Waterford at WIAA Div. 1 Oconomowoc Regional, Watertown C.C., 9 a.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Horlick H.S., 8 a.m.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Case at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field; Burlington at Delavan-Darien; Wilmot at Union Grove; Waterford at Elkhorn; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park; St. Catherine’s at St. Francis.

Boys soccer — Kenosha Tremper at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.; West Allis Hale at Prairie, 7 p.m.

