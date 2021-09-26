 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for Sept. 27
0 Comments

Calendar for Sept. 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Monday

Boys soccer — University Lake School at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Union Grove at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie, St. Catherine’s H.S., 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys soccer — Case at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field, 6:30 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Tremper; Elkhorn at Burlington; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central; St. Catherine’s at Prairie; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Cross country — Park vs. St. Catherine’s, Lockwood Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming — Case at Kenosha Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Horlick at Park, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op at Jefferson/Cambridge, Jefferson H.S., 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Westosha Central at Prairie, 4 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

On The Air for Sept. 23

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News