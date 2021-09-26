Calendar for Sept. 27

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Monday

Boys soccer — University Lake School at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Union Grove at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie, St. Catherine’s H.S., 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys soccer — Case at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field, 6:30 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Tremper; Elkhorn at Burlington; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central; St. Catherine’s at Prairie; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Cross country — Park vs. St. Catherine’s, Lockwood Park, 4:30 p.m.