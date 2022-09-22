Calendar for Sept. 23

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
Friday
Football (7 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Kenosha indian Trail, 5:30 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Case; Kenosha Bradford at Park, Pritchard Park; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Beloit Memorial at Union Grove (Homecoming); Waterford at Westosha Central; Living Word Lutheran at Catholic Central; Saint Francis at Racine Lutheran, Horlick Field; St. Catherine’s ve. Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, at Saint Francis H.S.
Boys soccer — Verona at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Girls volleyball — Burlington, Union Grove at Lynn LaPorte Sprawl, West Bend East, 4 p.m.
Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s Invitational, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf — Prairie at Hartford Invitational, Hartford G.C., 8 a.m.