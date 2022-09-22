 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for Sept. 23

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Friday

Football (7 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Kenosha indian Trail, 5:30 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Case; Kenosha Bradford at Park, Pritchard Park; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Beloit Memorial at Union Grove (Homecoming); Waterford at Westosha Central; Living Word Lutheran at Catholic Central; Saint Francis at Racine Lutheran, Horlick Field; St. Catherine’s ve. Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, at Saint Francis H.S.

Boys soccer — Verona at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Girls volleyball — Burlington, Union Grove at Lynn LaPorte Sprawl, West Bend East, 4 p.m.

Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s Invitational, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Prairie at Hartford Invitational, Hartford G.C., 8 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On The Air for Sept. 21

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

On The Air for Sept. 18

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News