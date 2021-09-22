Calendar for Sept. 23

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
Thursday
Boys soccer — Kenosha Christian Life at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Wilmot at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Mukwonago at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field, 6:30 p.m.;
Girls volleyball — Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s, 6:30 p.m.; Prairie at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Boys volleyball — Burlington at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.
Cross country — Racine Lutheran at Horicon Invitational, River Bend Park, 4 p.m.; Catholic Central at Walworth Big Foot Invitational, Duck Pond, Fontana, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Meadowbrook C.C., 9 a.m.
Girls tennis — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament: early rounds, No. 1 and 2 singles and No. 1 and 2 doubles at Burlington, No. 3 and 4 singles and No. 3 doubles at Lake Geneva Badger, 1 p.m.; Case at Franklin, Village Club, 4 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford, 4 p.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, Case H.S., 4 p.m.; Prairie at University School of Milwaukee, 4:15 p.m.