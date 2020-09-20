Calendar for Sept. 23

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
WEDNESDAY
Boys soccer — Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.; Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican, Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball — St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther, 7 p.m.
Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Petrifying Springs G.C., Somers, 1:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys soccer — Waterford at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Burlington at Waterford; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran at Prairie.
Boys volleyball — Union Grove at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.
Cross country (co-ed) — Burlington at Wilmot quadrangular, 4 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Horicon Invitational, River Bend Park, 4 p.m.
Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Meadowbrook C.C., 8:15 a.m.
Girls tennis — Park, Kenosha Bradford at Horlick, 4 p.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, 1-2 singles/doubles at Burlington, 3-4 singles/doubles at Elkhorn, 1 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football (7 p.m.) — Delavan-Darien at Burlington (Homecoming); Union Grove at Wilmot; Elkhorn at Waterford; St. Catherine’s at Lakeside Lutheran, Lake Mills; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph, at Westosha Central H.S. (Paddock Lake); Kenosha Christian Life at Racine Lutheran (Homecoming), Catholic Central H.S.
Boys soccer — Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4 p.m.
Cross country (co-ed) — Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s, H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf — Prairie at Hartford Invitational, Washington County G.C., 8:30 a.m.
