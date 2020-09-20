Calendar for Sept. 22

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

TUESDAYBoys soccer (6:30 p.m.) — Burlington at Delavan-Darien; Westosha Central at Union Grove; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Burlington at Elkhorn; Wilmot at Union Grove; Waterford at Westosha Central; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.; Prairie at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Union Grove at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Case at Oak Creek quadrangular, Oakwood Park G.C., 2:15 p.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, Browns Lake G.C., Burlington, 8 a.m.

Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op at Badger Co-op, 5:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Prairie at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Big Foot, 3:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/ Lutheran at Catholic Central, 4 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0