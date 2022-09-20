Calendar for Sept. 21

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
Wednesday
Boys soccer — Park at Cudahy, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Kenosha Tremper at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Bradford at Park;
Cross country — Prairie at St. John’s NW Academy Invitational, Delafield, 4 p.m.