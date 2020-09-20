Calendar for Sept. 21

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Monday
Boys soccer (4:30 p.m.) — Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, SCORe, Caledonia; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia.
Girls volleyball — Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.; Prairie at Greendale Martin Luther, 7 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s, 6:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — Park, Kenosha Tremper at Horlick, 4 p.m.; Burlington at New Berlin West, 4 p.m.; Union Grove at Franklin, Greendale Village Club, 4 p.m.; Catholic Central at Big Foot, 3:30 p.m.; Martin Luther at Prairie, 4 p.m.
Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Ives Grove Golf Links, 3 p.m.
