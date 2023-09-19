HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Whitnall at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Tremper; Kenosha Indian Trail at HP United, Horlick H.S.

Girls tennis — Milwaukee St. Joan Antida at Prairie, 4 p.m.; Lake Country Lutheran at Catholic Central, Burlington H.S., 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — Waupun at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Oregon, 5 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Park, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.; Waukesha North at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther; Catholic Central at Brookfield Academy.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Westosha Central at Burlington; Union Grove at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie, St. Catherine’s; Waterford at Wilmot.

Cross country — Racine Lutheran at River Run Invitational, Horicon, 4 p.m.; Catholic Central at Big Foot Invitational, Duck Pond, Fontana, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick/Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Oakwood Park G.C., Franklin, 8 a.m.

Girls tennis — St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Horlick/Park, Horlick H.S., 3:15 p.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail at Case, 4 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Beloit Memorial at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Wilmot, 4:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Kenosha Bradford, 5:30 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Horlick Field; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Union Grove at Westosha Central; Elkhorn at Waterford; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park; Catholic Central at Living Word Lutheran, Jackson; Racine Lutheran at St. Francis.

Boys soccer — Union Grove at Kiel, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Burlington, Union Grove at Lynn LaPorte Sprawl, West Bend East, 4 p.m.

Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Racine County Invitational, Burlington School Forest, boys 4:15 p.m., girls 4:50 p.m.

Girls golf — Prairie at Hartford Invitational, Hartford G.C., 8 a.m.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — Racine Lutheran at Horlick, Levonian Field, 10 a.m.; Union Grove at Appleton East, 11 a.m.; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Pius XI, Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Waterford at Port Washington Invitational, 8 a.m.; Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Lake Country Lutheran Invitational, Hartland, 8 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove at Lynn LaPorte Sprawl, West Bend East, 9 a.m.; Catholic Central at Westfield Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — HP United, Union Grove at Kenosha Indian Trail Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Girls swimming — Racine Unified Co-op hosts Racine Diving Invitational, Unified Aquatic Center, 9:30 a.m.

Girls tennis — Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Metro Classic Conference Tournament, Prairie, 9 a.m.