Calendar for Sept. 20

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Boys soccer — Kenosha Tremper at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, 4:30 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford at Park, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Tremper at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Bradford at Park; Burlington at Delavan-Darien; Westosha Central at Union Grove; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford; Milwaukee Rufus King at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Indian Trail Invitational, Hawks View G.C., Lake Geneva, 9 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 11 a.m.

People are also reading…

Girls swimming — Racine Unified Co-op at Kenosha Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Burlington Co-op, Wellness Center, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s, Platteville/Lancaster at Whitewater, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis (4 p.m.) — Horlick at Case; Oak Creek vs. Park, at Horlick; Prairie at Catholic Central.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — Park at Cudahy, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Kenosha Tremper at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Bradford at Park;

Cross country — Prairie at St. John’s NW Academy Invitational, Delafield, 4 p.m.

