Calendar for Sept. 2
Calendar for Sept. 2

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Wednesday

Girls golf — Union Grove at Westosha Central, Brighton Dale Links, 3:30 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, Evergreen G.C., 3:30 p.m.

Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Wilmot at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Delavan-Darien, 4:15 p.m.; University School of Milwaukee at Prairie, 4 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Brookfield Academy, 4 p.m.

