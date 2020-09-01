Calendar for Sept. 2

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Wednesday
Girls golf — Union Grove at Westosha Central, Brighton Dale Links, 3:30 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, Evergreen G.C., 3:30 p.m.
Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — Wilmot at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Delavan-Darien, 4:15 p.m.; University School of Milwaukee at Prairie, 4 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Brookfield Academy, 4 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!