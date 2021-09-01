Calendar for Sept. 2

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.
Thursday
Football — Burlington at Elkhorn, 7:30 p.m.
Boys soccer — Cudahy at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Stoughton at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Waukesha South at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Horlick, Kenosha Tremper, Kenosha Christian Life at Kenosha Indian Trail, 4 p.m.; Janesville Craig at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.
Cross country — Catholic Central, St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central Invitational, Case Eagle Park, Rochester, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf (3:30 p.m.) — Elkhorn at Burlington, Browns Lake G.C.; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville; Waterford at Westosha Central, Brighton Dale Links.
Girls swimming — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Relays, Park H.S., 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op, Prairie-St. Catherine’s at Southern Lakes Conference Relays, Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis (4 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick; Park at Franklin, Village Club; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph, Bullen M.S., Kenosha; Union Grove at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Westosha Central at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.
Friday
Football (7 p.m.) — Oak Creek at Horlick, Horlick Field; Westosha Central at Union Grove; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger; Brookfield Academy at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran at Wisconsin Lutheran, Wisconsin Lutheran College; St. Catherine’s at University School of Milwaukee.
Boys soccer — Salam at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Memorial Tournament, Waukesha South H.S., semifinals, 4:30 p.m.; PRAIRIE QUADRANGULAR: Prairie vs. Kenosha Tremper, 5 p.m.; Horlick vs. Sturgeon Bay, 7 p.m.
Cross country — Union Grove at West Allis Central Invitational, McCarty Park, 4:10 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Sheboygan Lutheran Invitational, 5:30 p.m.