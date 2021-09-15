Calendar for Sept. 18

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
SATURDAY
Boys soccer — St. Catherine’s, Appleton North, Lake Country Lutheran at Hartland Arrowhead, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers, 1 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Horlick, Park at Wauwatosa West Invitational, 8 a.m.; Case, Catholic Central at Pewaukee Invitational, 9 a.m.; Waterford at Reedsburg Wo-Zha-Wa Days Showcase, Just A Game Fieldhouse, Wisconsin Dells, 9 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Delavan-Darien Invitational, 9 a.m.
Boys volleyball — Case, Appleton East, Milwaukee Heritage Christian at Green Bay Notre Dame, 9 a.m.; Union Grove at Germantown Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Cross country — Horlick, Burlington, Union Grove at Angel Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9 a.m.; Waterford at Marquette Invitational, Tendick Park, Ozaukee, 9 a.m.
Girls golf — Union Grove, Prairie at Janesville Parker Invitational, Riverside G.C., 7:45 p.m.
Girls swimming — Case at Pirate Invitational, Thomas Jefferson M.S., Port Washington, 8 a.m.; Burlington Co-op at Fort Atkinson Invitational, 10 a.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Ronald Reagan Invitational, Milwaukee South H.S., 1 p.m.