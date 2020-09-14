 Skip to main content
Calendar for Sept. 17
Calendar for Sept. 17

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — Burlington at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Union Grove at Burlington; Waterford at Wilmot; Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph, 7 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie; Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s.

Boys volleyball — Burlington at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Waterford Scramble, Rivermoor G.C., 3:30 p.m.

Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Prairie at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Park at Horlick, 4 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Wilmot Union, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, 4:15 p.m.; Catholic Central at Martin Luther, 4 p.m.; Prairie at Saint Thomas More, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys soccer — Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther; Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 6:30 p.m.; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Brighton Dale Links, 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, 10:30 a.m.

Girls volleyball — Delavan-Darien at Burlington, 10:30 a.m.; Union Grove at Westosha Central, noon; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford, 10:30 a.m.; Catholic Central at Pewaukee Invitational, 8 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Union Grove at Beloit Memorial Tournament, 8:30 a.m.

Cross country (co-ed) — Horlick, Burlington, Union Grove, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Angel Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis — Union Grove at Germantown Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Calendar

Calendar

HIGH SCHOOLS

