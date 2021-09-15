 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for Sept. 17
0 Comments

Calendar for Sept. 17

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Horlick at Franklin; Oak Creek at Park, Pritchard Park; Union Grove at Burlington; Wilmot at Waterford; Kenosha Christian Life at Catholic Central; Living Word Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, Horlick Field; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran.

Boys soccer — Living Word Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s, Appleton North, Lake Country Lutheran at Hartland Arrowhead, 6:30 p.m.; Cedarburg at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Prairie at University School of Milwaukee, 6:45 p.m.

Cross country — Park at Whitefish Bay Invitational, Kletzch Park, 5:15 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — St. Catherine’s, Appleton North, Lake Country Lutheran at Hartland Arrowhead, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers, 1 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Horlick, Park at Wauwatosa West Invitational, 8 a.m.; Case, Catholic Central at Pewaukee Invitational, 9 a.m.; Waterford at Reedsburg Wo-Zha-Wa Days Showcase, Just A Game Fieldhouse, Wisconsin Dells, 9 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Delavan-Darien Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Case, Appleton East, Milwaukee Heritage Christian at Green Bay Notre Dame, 9 a.m.; Union Grove at Germantown Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Cross country — Horlick, Burlington, Union Grove at Angel Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9 a.m.; Waterford at Marquette Invitational, Tendick Park, Ozaukee, 9 a.m.

Girls golf — Union Grove, Prairie at Janesville Parker Invitational, Riverside G.C., 7:45 p.m.

Girls swimming — Case at Pirate Invitational, Thomas Jefferson M.S., Port Washington, 8 a.m.; Burlington Co-op at Fort Atkinson Invitational, 10 a.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Ronald Reagan Invitational, Milwaukee South H.S., 1 p.m.

Girls tennis — Union Grove at Germantown Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Prairie, Walworth Big Foot, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs at Kohler quadrangular, 8:30 a.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Calendar for Sept. 14

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

Calendar

On The Air for Sept. 15

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News