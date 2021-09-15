Calendar for Sept. 17

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
FRIDAY
Football (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Horlick at Franklin; Oak Creek at Park, Pritchard Park; Union Grove at Burlington; Wilmot at Waterford; Kenosha Christian Life at Catholic Central; Living Word Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, Horlick Field; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran.
Boys soccer — Living Word Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s, Appleton North, Lake Country Lutheran at Hartland Arrowhead, 6:30 p.m.; Cedarburg at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Prairie at University School of Milwaukee, 6:45 p.m.
Cross country — Park at Whitefish Bay Invitational, Kletzch Park, 5:15 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys soccer — St. Catherine’s, Appleton North, Lake Country Lutheran at Hartland Arrowhead, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers, 1 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Horlick, Park at Wauwatosa West Invitational, 8 a.m.; Case, Catholic Central at Pewaukee Invitational, 9 a.m.; Waterford at Reedsburg Wo-Zha-Wa Days Showcase, Just A Game Fieldhouse, Wisconsin Dells, 9 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Delavan-Darien Invitational, 9 a.m.
Boys volleyball — Case, Appleton East, Milwaukee Heritage Christian at Green Bay Notre Dame, 9 a.m.; Union Grove at Germantown Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Cross country — Horlick, Burlington, Union Grove at Angel Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9 a.m.; Waterford at Marquette Invitational, Tendick Park, Ozaukee, 9 a.m.
Girls golf — Union Grove, Prairie at Janesville Parker Invitational, Riverside G.C., 7:45 p.m.
Girls swimming — Case at Pirate Invitational, Thomas Jefferson M.S., Port Washington, 8 a.m.; Burlington Co-op at Fort Atkinson Invitational, 10 a.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Ronald Reagan Invitational, Milwaukee South H.S., 1 p.m.
Girls tennis — Union Grove at Germantown Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Prairie, Walworth Big Foot, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs at Kohler quadrangular, 8:30 a.m.