Calendar for Sept. 17

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Horlick at Franklin; Oak Creek at Park, Pritchard Park; Union Grove at Burlington; Wilmot at Waterford; Kenosha Christian Life at Catholic Central; Living Word Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, Horlick Field; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran.

Boys soccer — Living Word Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s, Appleton North, Lake Country Lutheran at Hartland Arrowhead, 6:30 p.m.; Cedarburg at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Prairie at University School of Milwaukee, 6:45 p.m.

Cross country — Park at Whitefish Bay Invitational, Kletzch Park, 5:15 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — St. Catherine’s, Appleton North, Lake Country Lutheran at Hartland Arrowhead, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers, 1 p.m.