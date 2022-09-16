 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Sept. 17

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Saturday

Football — Racine Lutheran at Kenosha Christian Life, at Paddock Lake (Westosha Central H.S.), 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — Burlington at Oak Creek, 11 a.m.; Prairie at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther, 11:30 a.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Horlick, Park at Wauwatosa West Invitational, 8 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Delavan-Darien Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Union Grove at Germantown Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Case, Burlington at Madison Memorial Invitational, 9 a.m.

Cross country — Horlick, Burlington, Union Grove, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Angel Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9 a.m.; Waterford at Marquette Invitational, Tendick Park, Ozaukee, 10 a.m.; Case, Park at Muskego Invitational, Lake Denoon Middle School, boys’ race 10:20 a.m., girls’ race 11 a.m.

Girls golf — Union Grove, Prairie at Janesville Parker Invitational, Riverside G.C., 7:45 a.m.

Girls swimming — Racine Unified Co-op at Bulldog Invitational, Port Washington, 8 a.m.; St. Catherine’s/Prairie at Ronald Reagan Invitational, Milwaukee South H.S., 8 a.m.

Girls tennis — Union Grove at Germantown Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Prairie, Walworth Big Foot, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs at Kohler, 8 a.m.

