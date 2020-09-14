Calendar for Sept. 16

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
WEDNESDAY
Boys soccer — St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
Cross country (co-ed) — Union Grove at Burlington, 3:45 p.m.
Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Petrifying Springs G.C., Somers, 1:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — Case at Kenosha Bradford, 4 p.m.; Park, Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys soccer — Burlington at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Union Grove at Burlington; Waterford at Wilmot; Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph, 7 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie; Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s.
Boys volleyball — Burlington at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.
Girls golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Waterford Scramble, Rivermoor G.C., 3:30 p.m.
Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Prairie at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — Case, Park at Horlick, 4 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Wilmot Union, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, 4:15 p.m.; Catholic Central at Martin Luther, 4 p.m.; Prairie at Saint Thomas More, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys soccer — Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther; Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 6:30 p.m.; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran.
Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Brighton Dale Links, 1:30 p.m.
