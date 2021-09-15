Calendar for Sept. 16

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Thursday

Boys soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Lake Geneva Badger; Park at Westosha Central; Oak Creek at Burlington; Union Grove at Kenosha Bradford; Milwaukee Pius XI at Waterford.

Girls volleyball — Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 6:30 p.m.; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Union Grove at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at St. Catherine’s/Prairie/Lutheran, St. Catherine’s H.S., 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Oakwood Park G.C., Franklin, 1:30 p.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Waterford Scramble, Rivermoor G.C., 3:30 p.m.