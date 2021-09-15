 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for Sept. 16
0 Comments

Calendar for Sept. 16

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Thursday

Boys soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Lake Geneva Badger; Park at Westosha Central; Oak Creek at Burlington; Union Grove at Kenosha Bradford; Milwaukee Pius XI at Waterford.

Girls volleyball — Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 6:30 p.m.; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Union Grove at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at St. Catherine’s/Prairie/Lutheran, St. Catherine’s H.S., 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Oakwood Park G.C., Franklin, 1:30 p.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Waterford Scramble, Rivermoor G.C., 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Case at Horlick, 4 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Tremper, 4 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central, 4 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Wilmot, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger, 4:15 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Calendar for Sept. 14

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

Calendar

On The Air for Sept. 15

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News