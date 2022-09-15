Calendar for Sept. 16

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
Friday
Football (7 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Kenosha Bradford, 5:30 p.m.; Case at Park, Pritchard Park; Burlington at Union Grove; Waterford at Wilmot; Catholic Central at Brookfield Academy; ; Brown Deer at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field.
Boys soccer — Kenosha Tremper at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.