 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for Sept. 15
0 comments

Calendar for Sept. 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Tuesday

Boys soccer — Union Grove at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; Waterford at Union Grove; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph, 7 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Prairie; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Boys volleyball — Burlington at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Burlington at Waterford, Rivermoor G.C., 3:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., 3:30 p.m.

Girls swimming — St. Catherine’s/Prairie at Badger Co-op, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Kenosha Tremper at Case, 4 p.m.; Union Grove at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Westosha Central, 4:15 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie, 4 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Dominican, 4 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Calendar

HIGH SCHOOLS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News