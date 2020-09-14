Calendar for Sept. 15

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Tuesday
Boys soccer — Union Grove at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; Waterford at Union Grove; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph, 7 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Prairie; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican.
Boys volleyball — Burlington at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.
Girls golf — Burlington at Waterford, Rivermoor G.C., 3:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., 3:30 p.m.
Girls swimming — St. Catherine’s/Prairie at Badger Co-op, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — Kenosha Tremper at Case, 4 p.m.; Union Grove at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Westosha Central, 4:15 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie, 4 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Dominican, 4 p.m.
