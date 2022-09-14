 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Sept. 15

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Thursday

Boys soccer — Park at Horlick, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford/Reuther at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Burlington at Case; Prairie at St. Catherine’s; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Burlington at Union Grove; Wilmot at Waterford; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie at Westosha Central.

Cross country — Park at Whitefish Bay Invitational, Kletzch Park, 4:40 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Muskego Lakes C.C., 1:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Case at Oak Creek, 4 p.m.; Franklin at Horlick, 4 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Tremper, 4 p.m.; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie, 4 p.m.; Wilmot at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

 

