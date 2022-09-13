Calendar for Sept. 14

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph, Anderson Park, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Case at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Case at Park, 6:30 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford, 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Burlington, Waterford at Waterford Dress-Up Scramble, Rivermoor G.C., 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — Park at Horlick, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford/Reuther at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Burlington at Case; Prairie at St. Catherine’s; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Burlington at Union Grove; Wilmot at Waterford; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie at Westosha Central.

Cross country — Park at Whitefish Bay Invitational, Kletzch Park, 4:40 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Muskego Lakes C.C., 1:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Case at Oak Creek, 4 p.m.; Franklin at Horlick, 4 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Tremper, 4 p.m.; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie, 4 p.m.; Wilmot at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Kenosha Bradford, 5:30 p.m.; Case at Park, Pritchard Park; Burlington at Union Grove; Waterford at Wilmot; Catholic Central at Brookfield Academy; ; Brown Deer at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field.

Boys soccer — Kenosha Tremper at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Football — Racine Lutheran at Kenosha Christian Life, at Paddock Lake (Westosha Central H.S.), 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — Burlington at Oak Creek, 11 a.m.; Prairie at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther, 11:30 a.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Horlick, Park at Wauwatosa West Invitational, 8 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Delavan-Darien Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Union Grove at Germantown Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Case, Burlington at Madison Memorial Invitational, 9 a.m.

Cross country — Horlick, Burlington, Union Grove, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Angel Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9 a.m.; Waterford at Marquette Invitational, Tendick Park, Ozaukee, 10 a.m.; Case, Park at Muskego Invitational, Lake Denoon Middle School, boys’ race 10:20 a.m., girls’ race 11 a.m.

Girls golf — Union Grove, Prairie at Janesville Parker Invitational, Riverside G.C., 7:45 a.m.

Girls swimming — Racine Unified Co-op at Bulldog Invitational, Port Washington, 8 a.m.; St. Catherine’s/Prairie at Ronald Reagan Invitational, Milwaukee South H.S., 8 a.m.

Girls tennis — Union Grove at Germantown Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Prairie, Walworth Big Foot, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs at Kohler, 8 a.m.