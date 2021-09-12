 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for Sept. 13
0 Comments

Calendar for Sept. 13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Monday

Girls volleyball — Park at Milwaukee Riverside Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Kettle Moraine, 7 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Racine County Invitational, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 11 a.m.

Girls tennis — Horlick vs. Park, at Case, 4 p.m.; Elkhorn at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Calendar for Sept. 8

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

Calendar

Calendar for Sept. 12

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News