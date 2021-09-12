Calendar for Sept. 13

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
Monday
Girls volleyball — Park at Milwaukee Riverside Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Kettle Moraine, 7 p.m.
Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Racine County Invitational, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 11 a.m.
Girls tennis — Horlick vs. Park, at Case, 4 p.m.; Elkhorn at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.