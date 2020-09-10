 Skip to main content
Calendar for Sept. 12
Calendar for Sept. 12

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

SATURDAY

Cross country (co-ed) — Racine Lutheran at Rocket Invitational, Grant Park, South Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Elkhorn Invitational, 10 a.m.

Girls tennis — St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Spartan Invitational, Greendale Martin Luther, 8:30 a.m.

 

