HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY

Boys soccer — Kenosha Christian Life at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; University School of Milwaukee at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Park at Milwaukee Riverside Tournament, 5 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick/Park Co-op, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Racine County Invitational, Ives Grove G.L., 11:30 a.m.

TUESDAY

Boys soccer — Park at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Waterford at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Burlington at Westosha Cent., 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Case; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick; Union Grove at Burlington; Elkhorn at Waterford; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran; Prairie at University School of Milwaukee, 6:45 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, 7 p.m.

Girls golf (3:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case, Horlick/Park Co-op at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Maplecrest C.C., Somers, 1:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at Burlington, Browns Lake G.C.; Union Grove at Wilmot, Twin Lakes C.C.; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger, Goldeneye Club.

Girls swimming — Racine Unified Co-op at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op at Whitewater, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s (PSC Aquatics), Edgerton Co-op at Beloit Memorial, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Case at Kenosha Tremper, 4 p.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick/Park Co-op, Horlick H.S., 4 p.m.; Beloit Memorial at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Wilmot, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Westosha Central, 4:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Kenosha Bradford at Horlick/Park Co-op (HP United), Horlick H.S., 6:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — South Milwaukee at Horlick/Park Co-op, Horlick H.S., 3:45 p.m.; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, Lockwood Park, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — Milwaukee South Division at Horlick, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Heritage Christian at Catholic Central, 6:45 p.m.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Horlick/Park Co-op (HP United) at Waterford (Parents Night); Burlington at Union Grove; Wilmot at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie, St. Catherine’s H.S.

Cross country — Park at Whitefish Bay Invitational, Kletszch Park, 4:40 p.m.

Girls golf — Burlington, Waterford at Waterford Dress-Up Scramble, Rivermoor G.C., 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Oak Creek at Case, 4 p.m.; Horlick/Park Co-op at Franklin, Village Club, 4 p.m.; Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Westosha Central, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Park at Case, Pritchard Park; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick, Horlick Field; Waterford at Union Grove; Burlington at Elkhorn; Brookfield Academy at Catholic Central; St. Catherine’s at Brown Deer.

Boys soccer — Case at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Franklin at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Burlington at Sussex Hamilton Invitational, Milwaukee Sting Center, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Football — Kenosha Christian Life at Racine Lutheran, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — Prairie at Hartland Arrowhead, 11 a.m.; Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 11 a.m.

Girls volleyball — Horlick, Park at Wauwatosa West Invitational, 8 a.m.; Burlington at Sussex Hamilton Invitational, Milwaukee Sting Center, 8 a.m.; Union Grove at Watertown Invitational, 9 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Comet Invitational, Delavan-Darien, 9 a.m.; Catholic Central at Elkhorn Tournament, 10 a.m.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Horlick/Park Co-op (HP United), Waterford at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Union Grove at Germantown Invitational, 9 a.m.

Cross country — Horlick, Burlington, Union Grove, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Angel Invitational, UW-Parkside, Somers, 9 a.m.; Waterford at Marquette Invitational, Tendyck Park, Ozaukee, 10 a.m.

Girls golf — Union Grove, Prairie at Janesville Parker Invitational, Riverside G.C., 7:45 a.m.

Girls swimming — Racine Unified Co-op at Pirate Invitational, Port Washington, 8 a.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s (PSC Aquatics) at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan Invitational, 8 a.m.

Girls tennis — Union Grove at Germantown Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Burlington, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Greenfield quadrangular, 8:30 a.m.; Prairie at Kohler Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Case, Horlick/Park Co-op at Case quadrangular, 9 a.m.