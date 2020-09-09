Calendar for Sept. 10

HIGH SCHOOLS
THURSDAY
Cross country (co-ed) — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Relays, Burlington School Forest, 4 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central, Case Eagle Park, Rochester, 4 p.m.
Girls golf — Union Grove at Burlington, Browns Lake G.C., 3:30 p.m.
Girls swimming — Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Burlington Co-op, Wellness Center, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — Burlington at Westosha Central, 4:15 p.m.; Elkhorn at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger, 4:15 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central, 4 p.m.; Prairie at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, Meadowbrook C.C., 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Cross country (co-ed) — St. Catherine’s hosts Metro Reunion Meet, H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Spartan Invitational, Greendale Martin Luther, 2:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Cross country (co-ed) — Racine Lutheran at Rocket Invitational, Grant Park, South Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Elkhorn Invitational, 10 a.m.
Girls tennis — St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Spartan Invitational, Greendale Martin Luther, 8:30 a.m.
