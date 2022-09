Calendar for Sept. 10

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Saturday

Boys soccer — Case, Union Grove, Seymour at Waupun, 8:45 a.m.; Horlick at Sheboygan North Tournament, Horace Mann M.S., 10:15 a.m.; Franklin at Prairie, noon.

Girls volleyball — Prairie at Kettle Moraine Invitational, Wales, 8 a.m.; Union Grove at Kettle Moraine Lutheran Invitational, Jackson, 8:30 a.m.; St. Catherine’s at Cudahy Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Case at Antioch (Ill.) Invitational, 9 a.m.; Burlington at West Allis Hale Invitational, 9 a.m.; Waterford at Just A Game Invitational, Wisconsin Dells, 9 a.m.; Catholic Central at DeForest Invitational, 9 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Williams Bay Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Horlick, Burlington, Union Grove at Waukesha North Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park, Racine Lutheran at Rocket Invitational, Grant Park G.C., girls’ race 10:50 a.m., boys’ race 11:30 a.m.

Girls golf — Prairie at Middleton Invitational, Pleasant View G.C., 9:30 a.m.

Girls swimming — St. Catherine’s/Prairie at Elkhorn Invitational, 10 a.m.; Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Relays, Racine Unified Aquatic Center (Case H.S.), 1:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Racine County Invitational, Burlington H.S., 8:30 a.m.